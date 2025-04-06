THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard how a seven-year-old boy narrated to a police officer that his grandmother whipped him with a cooking stick for having torn school socks. This is in a matter where a 56-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Libala South area has been dragged to court for assaulting her seven-year-old grandchild. Fannie Longwe, a Credit Controller, is facing one count of assault on a child Contrary to Section 248(a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations in the matter are that Longwe, on November 4, 2024, in Lusaka, did assault A. L, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm, a child under the age of 16. When the matter came up for continuation of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here