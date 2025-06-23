THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that the revenue collected from levies and property rates is insufficient to cover all the public services and works required in Lusaka. The Council says it is, therefore, unreasonable to restrain it from collecting revenue, arguing that such a move would impair its ability to provide essential public services. Recently, Lusaka residents with properties in the central business district sued the LCC for failing to control stormwater during rainy seasons, provide street lighting and maintain roads with potholes. Allan Cedric Ellis, representing himself and 18 others from the Eureka Park Residents Association (EPRA), demanded that the court compel the LCC to provide public services like street lighting, road...