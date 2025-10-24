THE Court of Appeal has partially upheld former first lady Esther Lungu’s appeal, expunging the bank statements for her foundation from evidence for having been produced in breach of Section 5 of the Evidence (Bankers Books) Act. Meanwhile, the court has held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC), High Court Division, did not err when it declined to grant Esther leave to have the Constitutional Court determine whether the Constitution empowered the Chief Justice to establish the EFCC. In 2024, the EFCC, High Court Division, denied former First Lady Esther Lungu leave to appeal its judgment forfeiting her 15 double-storey flats to the State. The High Court also ruled that Esther’s grounds of appeal did not reveal any...