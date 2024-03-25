Minister of Youth, Sports and Art Elvis Nkandu making his remarks at the launch of the state of the Youth Report at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Youth, Sports and Art Elvis Nkandu making his remarks at the launch of the state of the Youth Report at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SPORTS minister Elvis Nkandu has commended the performance of athletes at the 13th edition of the All-Africa Games in Accra, Ghana. Zambia minted 15 medals for the first time in the history of the Games, managing four gold medals, five silver, and six bronze medals. Zambia clinched gold through boxers Patrick Chiyemba, Gerald Kabinda, Judoka Steven Mung’andu, and the 4x400m relay team led by Muzala Samukonga. Silver medals were won by the 4×400 women’s relay team, Samukonga in the 400m, and boxers Emmanuel Katema, Andrew Chilata, and Mwengo Mwale. Swimmer Mia Phiri earned two bronze medals, while Judoka Simion Zulu, and boxers Magret Tembo and Albert Ngulube also secured bronze medals. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Nkandu expressed happiness...