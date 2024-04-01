WOMEN’s national team striker Rachael Kundananji says netting on her debut appearance in the US National Women’s Soccer League is motivation to challenge for a golden boot. The Zambian international came from the bench in the 60th minute, replacing Nigerian Assisat Oshoala to net the equalizer for her club in the 93rd minute. The speedy forward received the ball, turned to beat her marker, making a run towards the far right before cutting inside to unleash, beating the goalkeeper to the far post. In celebration, the striker ran to the dugout to pick up the Zambian flag, which she wrapped around her body to display in front of 18,000 supporters who witnessed the team’s first home match of the season....



