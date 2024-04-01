FC Muza Gift Simanansa (l) gets past Chirundu FC defender during the 2024 Absa cup round of 16 match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 31st March 2024. Muza won the match at 3-0-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FC MUZA coach Matthews Njobvu says the 3-0 victory over Chirundu United in the proverbial derby is a stepping stone to lifting the 2024 ABSA Cup trophy. Goals apiece from Biston Banda, Andrew Phiri and Kelvin Mwanza propelled MUZA to the quarter-finals where they face MTN Super League defending champions Power Dynamos. Njobvu described the victory as sweet, stating the target was to reach the finals. “It was a rough match. Chirundu gave us a tough time but [we] managed to come out victorious. It’s time to plan for the next game against Power Dynamos. We have to be ready and deliver the target. We need to get to the finals and win the Cup. We have to work on...