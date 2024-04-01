ZESCO United coach Tenant Chilumba says the team will be on a mission to secure the seventh ABSA Cup title as they take on the relatively unknown and challenging Barotse Crocs at Nkoloma Stadium this afternoon. In the early kick-off, Kabwe Warriors face National Division One side Lumwana Randiants in another entertaining fixture. Zesco, the six-time ABSA Cup champions and record holders, are hoping to challenge for the title in this expanded edition, having missed out on last season’s trophy after being eliminated by Green Eagles. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Sunday, assistant Coach Chilumba said they would approach this afternoon’s encounter with the caution it deserves. “We have done our homework as we pursue the seventh title....



