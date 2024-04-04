Minister of Youth, Sports and Art Elvis Nkandu making his remarks at the launch of the state of the Youth Report at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Youth, Sports and Art Elvis Nkandu making his remarks at the launch of the state of the Youth Report at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has tasked the national futsal team with qualifying for the World Cup ahead of the 2024 Morocco TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON, which kicks off next week. And Coach Andrea Cristoforetti has named his 14-member final squad ahead of the tournament. The Futsal AFCON will commence next week from April 8 to 17 in Rabat, Morocco. Zambia has been drawn into Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Ghana, and Angola, while Group B comprises Egypt, Libya, Namibia, and Mauritania. The AFCON acts as a World Cup qualifier and will see the top three teams automatically qualify for the global event. Zambia will start its campaign against Ghana from West Africa before facing regional rivals Angola in the penultimate...