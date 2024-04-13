SUPER League champions Power Dynamos face FC MUZA this afternoon for a spot in the semifinals of the ABSA Cup. Power have not reached the semifinals of the ABSA Cup since 2018. Meanwhile, in a lunchtime kick-off, Kabwe Warriors entertain National Division One side Indeni in yet another promising encounter. The 2024 Absa Cup expanded edition started with 21 teams, with a sponsorship package of K5.5 million and will see winners pocket a whooping K800,000. Power vs MUZA With their hopes of sealing a league and cup double looking wobbly, Power will be hoping to book their ticket into the semi- finals having failed to do so last year when they were eliminated by Forest Rangers. As Power and MUZA...



