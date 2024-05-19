RED Arrows has successfully completed its double chase after bagging the Super League title with two games to spare following a 1-0 win over Zanaco at Nkoloma Stadium yesterday. Arrows has been near immaculate this season. Going into yesterday’s games, the airmen only needed a point but stepped up the gear and played for all the three points. In 32 matches, the ZAF outfit has managed to collect 20 wins, seven draws and five defeats, taking the team to 67 points, 11 better than Zesco United in second position. Arrows has bossed everyone in the league, scoring the most goals (22) and conceding the least (16). For the team’s coach Chisi Mbewe, it is mission accomplished more so that they...



