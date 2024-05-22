COMMONWEALTH and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga says he will do everything possible to win the country a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Samukonga arrived back in the country yesterday after taking part in the Rabbat/Marrakech Diamond League, where he finished second, clocking 44:54 seconds to qualify for the summer Olympic Games. In an interview upon Arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA), Samukonga said qualification to the Olympics was never a doubt. “I would say qualification to the Olympics was not a big deal for me because I know my abilities. If not for the injury, I would have secured qualification for the games as early as last year. I am okay and happy to put...



