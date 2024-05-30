CHIPOLOPOLO forward Lameck Banda says the recently concluded Serie A season was a challenging yet beautiful emotional journey. The winger sustained a knee injury and underwent successful surgery in April which ruled him out of action for two months, and will see him miss Zambia’s World Cup qualifiers against Morocco and Tanzania next month. Posting on Facebook, Banda wrote that the season was a difficult and beautiful emotional journey. “Grateful for another season. It has indeed been a difficult and beautiful emotional journey. Thank you for all your support and encouragement. We remain in Serie A, and remain committed to the people of Lecce,” wrote Banda. Lecce ended the league in 14th place with 38 points from 38 matches, where...



