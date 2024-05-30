WOMEN’s national team midfielder Grace Chanda has agreed to join Orlando Pride, and is expected to be unveiled tomorrow. Chanda leaves Madrid CFF on a free transfer after putting pen to paper on a one year deal with Orlando Pride, which has an option for extension. The 25-year-old will join Barbra Banda at Orlando Pride and become the third Zambian player to join the NWSL, after Kundananji and Banda. The Zambian international is rumoured to have been assigned jersey number 25 at Orlando Pride....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.