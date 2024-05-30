FRESH from clinching the National League title, Nchanga Rangers has extended the contracts of exciting midfielders Eliot Kampukesa and Laurent Mwanza as the club prepares for the 2024/2025 MTN Super League season. The Chingola-based outfit was at the weekend crowned champion of the National League after finishing with 68 points, one better than second-placed Lumwana Radiants. The Robert Tembo coached side, alongside Lumwana Radiants, Atletico Lusaka, and Indeni won promotion to the MTN Super League. Kampukesa and Mwanza joined club captain Victor Chabu, defender Roger Kumiyaamba and second-choice goalkeeper Flobby Mashakalati in penning new contracts. Nchanga also announced the acquisition of Burudian winger Mangubu Munyapara Pepe. Club president Shapi Shachinda said the club’s target was to retain most of its...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.