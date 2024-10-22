NATIONAL team coach Carol Kanyemba has attributed Zambia’s elimination from the under – 17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic to lack of cutting edge on front of goal. Zambia has been booked a plane back home with a game to spare after suffering back to back defeats, the latest being Monday’s 2-0 loss to Poland. Kinga Wyrwas scored a 7th minute goal for Poland before the game was wrapped in the 47th minute by Weronika Araśniewicz, deciding Zambia’s fate before the team exhausted its three group games. The team’s performance is no different from 10 years ago when Zambia was eliminated from the competition at a similar stage in Honduras. The loss comes four days after a 1-0...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here