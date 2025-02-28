ZAMBIA’S path to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has been spelled out. The Copper Queens will face Namibia in the final round of the qualifiers for next year’s tournament. Norah Häuptle’s ladies were on bye to the final round. It has now been confirmed that they will face off with their neighbours, Namibia, who booked a place in the final round of qualifiers following a 4 – 0 aggregate win over eSwatini on Wednesday. Over the two legs, Namibia recorded a 1 – 0 and 3 – 0 win to book a date with Häuptle’s girls. This is an important match in that a win for Zambia over two legs will see them qualify to the 2026...



