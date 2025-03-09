THE National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) has thrown its weight behind the Corporate Soccer League Zambia, which is set for an exciting new season featuring 24 teams, representing a 50 per cent increase from the 2024 edition. Speaking at the league’s launch in Lusaka, NSCZ CEO Sombwa Musunsa praised the organisers for their dedication to growing the competition and successfully closing out last season. “I would like to highly commend the organisers for their efforts. Running such events in Zambia, especially when involving the corporate world, is not easy. Seeing a 50 per cent rise in participation is a great milestone,” Musunsa stated. He emphasised that the league’s expansion alignsed with broader national efforts to increase sports participation at...



