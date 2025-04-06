ZAMBIA Under-17 National Team doctor Emmanuel Kanswe has declared the Junior Chipolopolo fit and ready to face Uganda in tonight’s decisive Group A fixture at the ongoing TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. The Junior Chipolopolo need only a draw to advance to the knockout stage and secure qualification for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar. However, the boys are aiming higher, to top the group and boost their title hopes. Speaking ahead of the game, Dr Kanswe confirmed that the players were in good health and had successfully acclimatised to the conditions in Morocco. “The players have been okay. I think we’ve had a good play status with most of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here