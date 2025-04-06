THE much-anticipated Zambia Athletics (ZA) elections are set to take place on April 12, following a high-level stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Minister of Youth, Sport Elvis Nkandu. The meeting was called in the wake of the elections’ cancellation by the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) and was aimed at resolving the impasse and ensuring a transparent and inclusive electoral process. Held on Friday, April 4, at the Nkandu’s office, the gathering brought together key figures in Zambian athletics, including former ZA executive committee members, aspiring candidates, and senior government officials. Among those in attendance were the Permanent Secretaries for Youth and Sport and Arts, Kangwa Chileshe and Chama Fumba, alongside NSCZ CEO Sombwa Musunsa and senior ministry staff....



