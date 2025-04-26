ZAMBIA’S boxing fans will today be treated to a thrilling night of punches at the Government Complex in Lusaka as Catherine Mulyata steps into the ring for the Welterweight Female WABA International Championship title against Zimbabwe’s Mitchel Mubaya. The headline bout marks a major milestone as it becomes the first-ever World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) tournament hosted in Zambia. Mulyata, one of Zambia’s most promising female boxers, with only one defeat and seven wins in her last eight fights oozed with confidence ahead of the bout as she declared her intentions to finish off her opponent within the first three rounds of the fight. “I’m very ready for the fight and I promise to give the Zambian fans a good...



