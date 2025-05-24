ZAMBIA Volleyball Association (ZAVA) president Samuel Sinyiza has urged the National Women’s Volleyball Team to prepare thoroughly ahead of the upcoming Four Nations Tournament set to take place next week in Botswana. Sinyiza’s remarks came after receiving a K20,000 sponsorship package from Lusaka businessman James Mwanja. The sponsorship is aimed at supporting the team’s one-week training camp as they gear up for the regional showdown. “As Zambia Volleyball we are so excited for the help given to our national team. It was a burden to us but the sponsor has come on board to help the young girls to go into camp. I would also like to take this opportunity to urge the national team coach and his team to...