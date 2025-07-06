THE Zambia Under-20 Women’s National Team made a statement of intent as they began their quest for COSAFA glory with a resounding 3-0 victory over arch-rivals South Africa in their Group B opener at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia. Displaying confidence and cohesion from the first whistle, the Copper Princesses dominated the game and were rewarded with three well-taken goals from Bwalya Chipeshe, Lweendo Hanongo, and Lombanya Mwewa. Chipeshe broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, capitalizing on Zambia’s early pressure. Just over 10 minutes later, Hanongo doubled the advantage in the 33rd minute with a composed finish that reflected the team’s attacking dominance. Mwewa put the result beyond doubt in the second half, sealing a crucial three...