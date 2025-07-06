PROMOTED MTN Super League side Kansanshi Dynamos have made a bold statement ahead of the 2025/26 campaign with the announcement of four new signings, including central defender Faustina Bakodila from Power Dynamos. Bakodila headlines the list of recruits unveiled by the club as the Mabanga Boys gear up for a competitive return to Zambia’s topflight league. Also joining the Solwezi-based outfit are midfielder Mubiana Muleta and winger Garry Mwelwa from Lumwana Radiants, along with striker Lucky Sikanyika from Mufulira Wanderers. The new arrivals have signed two-year deals and have already linked up with head coach Zeddy Saileti’s squad for pre-season preparations. In a statement issued by Kansanshi Dynamos’ Public Relations Officer Gwen Chipasula, General Secretary Mweshi Mupeta said the latest...