IN a bid to empower young athletes and promote the core values of the Olympic movement, the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ), through the Olympafrica Foundation and with support from Africa Global Logistics (AGL), successfully concluded the Olympafrica Youth Empowerment Through Sport (O!YES) program. The initiative, which targeted athletes between the ages of 10 and 15, was implemented over a six-month period and culminated in a celebratory event held at the Olympafrica Centre in Lusaka. The O!YES programme received high praise from NOCZ board member Mwape Zulu, who emphasized the significance of instilling Olympic values such as excellence, respect, and friendship in the youth. “The O!YES program targets youths aged 10 to 15, teaching them the core Olympic values...