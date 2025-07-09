AFTER kicking off the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a frustrating 2-2 draw against hosts Morocco, the Zambia National Women’s Team will today hope to register their first win of the tournament when they face Group A rivals Senegal. The match scheduled to take place at the El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia promises sparks as both teams will be looking to strengthen their positions in the group standings. While the Norah Häuptle-tutored Copper Queens will be hunting for maximum points, Senegal, who demolished the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-0 in their opening game will be pushing for another win to seal early qualification to the knockout stages with a game to spare. Häuptle expressed confidence...