CHIPOLOPOLO head coach Avram Grant has named a 26-man provisional squad for Zambia’s crucial FIFA World Cup Group E qualifier against Morocco, scheduled for Monday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The revised squad comes after the exclusion of defender Frankie Musonda and midfielder Kelvin Kampamba, who have both been ruled out due to injury. Musonda, who plies his trade in Bahrain, and Kampamba of Zesco United were initially included in the 31-man provisional list but failed to recover in time following medical assessments. As the countdown to the high-stakes encounter against the Atlas Lions continues, Grant is expected to further trim the squad to 24 players during the final phase of preparations this weekend. Several players have already...