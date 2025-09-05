THE Zambia Under-20 national women’s handball team is set to represent the nation at the 32nd Africa Women’s Junior Handball Championship, scheduled to kick off tomorrow in Oran, Algeria and will run up to September 13, 2025. Head coach Mcbilo Kalenga, who will be assisted by Chilekwa Bwalya, has named a 14-member squad to compete in the continental tournament. The squad features a mix of experienced youth players from clubs across Zambia, including: Lusaka Tigers, Bluewood, Kasisi Dynamite, and Kali Legacy. With solid preparation and growing confidence, the U20 national side will aim to push beyond the group stage and challenge for a top finish. The team will be looking to build on its recent success and make a strong...