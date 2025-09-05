ZAMBIAN football is in mourning following the death of former Chipolopolo striker Tapson Kaseba, who passed away on Wednesday evening at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). Kaseba, 39, died after a short illness, having initially been admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre before being transferred to UTH. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba hailed Kaseba’s impact on Zambian football. “We are saddened by the death of Tapson Kaseba, whom we knew as a former national team player and many clubs in our league. Our thoughts are with his family. Football has been robbed of a star who left an indelible footprint on the game,” said Mweemba. Kaseba was also a proud member of the Zambia National Service (ZNS)...