STRUGGLING Nkana FC head coach Mwenya Chipepo has vowed that the Kitwe giants will not throw in the towel despite their poor start to the 2025 MTN Super League campaign. This comes after the 13-time Zambian champions suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Red Arrows in a Week 10 fixture played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. The defeat to Arrows left Nkana second from bottom on the Super League table with just four points from 10 matches, still in search of their first win of the season. The record Zambian champions now find themselves fighting for survival in what has been one of their most challenging starts in recent years. Speaking in a post-match interview following the defeat, Chipepo expressed...