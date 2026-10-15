MINISTRY of Sport Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe has hailed the Copper Queens’ commanding 4-1 victory over Uganda in the second leg of their 2028 Los Angeles Olympic qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. And Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has also praised the team’s performance against Uganda. The win overturned a first-leg deficit and sealed Zambia’s progression in the qualifying campaign, sparking celebrations across the country. Speaking after the game, Chileshe admitted the result exceeded his expectations and noted that the home ground advantage worked well in their favour. “My prediction was 2-0, they went beyond my prediction. I think it’s exciting for them, psychologically, this is their home ground. But not only that, I think...