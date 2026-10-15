COPPER Princesses head coach Carol Kanyemba says her side must rise to the challenge of defeating non-African opposition as Zambia prepares for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. The Copper Princesses concluded their weeklong Casablanca International camp with a final session at the Lanoria Club before arriving at their tournament base in Rabat yesterday, ahead of their opening Group D encounter against Japan on Sunday. Reflecting on the camp, Kanyemba noted that the team has been able to go toe to toe with countries outside the continent. “The camp here in Casablanca has been well. As planned, we had the friendly game against China, which was a very good eye-opener for us and the girls especially, because they’re...