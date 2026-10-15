FIFTEEN of Zambia’s finest ultra-athletes will take on the rest of the world from October 17-19, 2026, when the Big’s Backyard Ultra World Team Championship gets underway at York Farms in Lilayi, Lusaka. The race starts at 14:00 hours Zambian time, with every participating nation beginning simultaneously across the globe. Unlike conventional races, there is no finish line. Competitors must complete a 6.67km loop, known as a “yard,” every hour until only one runner remains. The format is unforgiving. Athletes must finish each lap within the 60-minute cut-off before setting off again on the next hour. The race is expected to continue through two days and two nights, potentially stretching until Monday or Tuesday. Zambia’s team is led by Winston...