Many nations worldwide have been through a struggle– a struggle for independence and to carve a permanent national selfhood. This struggle gave birth to innumerable men and women who sacrificed their lives without blinking an eyelid. Their contribution to bringing freedom made them revered national figures. These people stood out and led hundreds to unite against their oppressors. These freedom fighters envisioned free nations and built-up storms of resistance to bring liberty. Given the odds stacked against the oppressed, these known, and many unknown rebels managed to make the dream into an actuality. History paid generous tributes and their sacrifices became etched in the memory of the nations forever. Each freedom fighter transformed the narrative in their significant ways.

Martin Luther King, Jr., when championing the rights of people of color in the United States in the 1960s, famously declared, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” These fighters of the freedom movement understood the need for peace and liberty–and led the resistance to restore the rights of the people. It is remarkable to note that these men and women disengaged from their routine lives to pick real and symbolic cudgels for suffering natives. It becomes imperative for future generations to know that the independence they freely enjoy and take for granted has come about at a price. Their forefathers’ struggles ought to be repeatedly restated — for them to value autonomy.

The following are some of the many lesser-known, unsung heroes of the freedom struggle from the annals of history who deserve to step into the limelight and be a beacon for the youths of today:

Thakorbhai Lallubhai Desai was a prominent freedom fighter in Zambia, known for his efforts during British colonial rule. He travelled to New York in the United States of America to provide testimony to a United Nations Committee on Colonialism. He sacrificed his business, his time, and the comfort of his family for the country. On October 24, 1964, Northern Rhodesia gained independence and was renamed the Republic of Zambia. Sadly, Desai passed away just a year later. Despite being Hindu, his final wish was to be buried in Zambian soil, a tribute to his deep connection to the land.

At 33 years old, Aruna Asif Ali rose to fame among the Indian populace and notoriety in the British Raj’s ranks, when she hoisted the Indian National Congress flag at Bombay’s Gowalia Tank Maidan during the Quit India Movement in 1942. Despite an arrest warrant issued in her name, she went into hiding and initiated an underground movement to avoid capture. Her belongings were confiscated and auctioned off, while the British government offered a 5,000 rupee reward for her apprehension. Post-Independence, she continued her involvement in politics and social causes without receiving due acknowledgment.

Helen Suzman dedicated over 36 years to her work as a parliamentarian in South Africa, advocating for equality and human rights. Her journey came full circle when she served on the Independent Electoral Commission overseeing the historic first democratic elections in 1994. Before this milestone, Suzman courageously used her voice as a Member of Parliament to champion justice. She was the lone representative for marginalized individuals in an all-white parliament, standing up against the apartheid government while belonging to the Progressive Party. Despite facing ridicule for her position, she persevered for 13 years.

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti was an activist and the founder of the Abeokuta Women’s Union, through which she led protests against colonial taxation. Additionally, she was a pioneer in the fight for women’s rights. Despite her significant contributions to Nigeria’s independence and the advancement of women’s liberation, she remains overlooked as one of the Nigerian heroes.

The Long Walk to Freedom stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of nations, a legacy that must be preserved and transmitted across generations. Far from a casual stroll, this journey was fraught with intense challenges including struggle, sacrifice, bloodshed, loss of life, and enduring injuries that etched indelible scars on the bodies and psyches of those who fought for justice. The countless known and unknown men and women who sacrificed so that the generations to come could live freely – deserve reams of ode to preserve their memory and conserve their relevance.

