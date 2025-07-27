People’s Development Party (PDP) leader Kondwani Nankhumwa has defended the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) against allegations of partiality as he submitted his nomination papers for the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, Nankhumwa commended MEC’s work despite ongoing criticism from multiple political parties.

He emphasised the importance of respecting the commission’s role in a challenging electoral environment.

Addressing his running mate, Bertha Ndebele, officially introduced during the nomination event, Nankhumwa expressed confidence in their electoral prospects. “I am certain that on 16th September, Bertha Ndebele will become Vice President of Malawi,” he declared, highlighting his preference for engaging voters through rallies over lengthy speeches.

Nankhumwa urged political actors and the public to appreciate the complexity of the MEC’s work, pointing out the irony of parties accusing the commission despite their representation within it. “You may face criticism, but it’s important to remain focused. Many complain about bias, yet MEC includes commissioners from the very parties raising these concerns,” he remarked.

Reaffirming his commitment to a peaceful election, Nankhumwa said “We will strictly adhere to the electoral code of conduct and reject any form of violence,” he assured.

In a politically charged atmosphere where MEC’s neutrality is under intense scrutiny, Nankhumwa’s endorsement of the commission underscores his commitment to fair and democratic electoral processes.