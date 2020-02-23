The real ritual killer is The Mob

The mob now is the unwitting ritual killer. Maybe in the beginning, it started with ‘The Gasser’, then ‘The Blood Drawer’ now, it’s the ‘The Gasser’ then ‘The Mob’.

I am sitting here, looking at a video that has been sent to me. I download and play it only to stop a few seconds in because I am disgusted by its contents. What I see is a so called gasser, beaten to the point were he can’t respond anymore, being undressed, children with a front roll experience, cheering along like it’s a funfair!

Firstly, what kind of person do you have to be to get out your smartphone, instead of condemning what is being done, you are there having a moment documenting for the world to see the levels to which we have degenerated. What is your aim? Seriously, do you think it’s a video game? That the man being maimed will somehow get back up so you can film another episode?

Secondly, we claim to be a Christian nation but in this video, there are at least 30 people just standing there and none of them can stop what I can only describe as a heinous act. Isn’t this blasphemy?

Thirdly, apart from the horrible act of biting and undressing of the so called gasser, the worst thing in the video are the children, with a front roll view. Being a mother, I look to my child and I think to myself; “what kind of life am I living for you?” “What the hell did I bring you into?” How in their right minds do the adults with their camera phone in hand, think having children there is ok? Well, my thoughts are that they are not in their right mind, period.

Zambia, how far have we fallen? There we were condemning xenophobia just a few months ago but there it is, The Mob, killing our own, allowing itself to be the unwitting ritual killer.

Why do I say so? Well, the rumors started off as, “they gas, they draw blood, they chop up your body”. But that is not what I see on official news websites. What is there is gassing by petty criminals. And even if it is connected to ritual killings as the legend goes, then we, the people, have been mobilized to complete the job.

You see, once you kill the gasser, they don’t owe the mob anything but a thank you for completing the job. The only person being pleased by this is the one in charge because to them, it’s one job down, on to the next.

Jesus was condemned and crucified by The Mob. The Mob was made to believe he was the bad guy but what they didn’t know, at the time, was that they were helping God’s plan all along which was to sacrifice his only son to save the world. Obviously, the goings on right now are nothing like God’s sacrifice for the world, this is the opposite, if you will. It makes me sad, angry even. THIS NEEDS TO STOP.

People are hungry, this is why the poor man is being targeted to carry out this heinous crime. The poor man is offered money to gas people and The Mob kills him, also maiming innocent people in the process. But when the poor man is killed, tell me, who enjoys the money he was promised? My question to the gasser is, why die for a promise?

Whoever has found themselves among The Mob, my humble plea is leave things in the hands of the law and take it to God in prayer.

2 Chronicles 7:14 says “If my people, who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”