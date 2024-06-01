Patience Namadingo, aka Dr Namadingo, recently dropped a bombshell about how Zambian artistes effectively ‘blackballed’ him, ensuring that the tracks he recorded with them remained locked away. The Malawian set the music stage ablaze in 2020 with his hit single ‘Mapulani’, which quickly became a beloved anthem in Zambia. His soaring popularity led to a prestigious performance at the ‘royal’ wedding of then-Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa. He would go on to collaborate with Yo Maps and other Zambian musicians, but it appears that his partners had second thoughts over working with him. During an appearance on Diamond TV’s ‘On the Table’ show, Dr Namadingo shared an intriguing story about his collaboration with Yo Maps on the ‘Komando’ album. When their...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.