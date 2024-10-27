A 46-year-old man from Lusaka has dragged his friend to court, accusing him of sleeping with his wife at Bazungu Guest House in a K35 room. Jones Sinyangwe told the Matero Local Court that his friend, Kelvin Kunda, told him that he merely wanted to “test” whether his wife was willing to sleep with other men besides him. Kunda, however, denied the allegations, testifying that he only escorted Sinyangwe’s wife, Delia Tembo, to look for him at the Guest House, claiming they never entered any room. When the case was heard before Magistrate Lewis Mumba at the Matero Local Court, Sinyangwe insisted that Kunda paid K35 for a room at Bazungu Guest House, where he had sex with his wife....



