A 31-year-old Zambia National Service (ZNS) soldier of 10 Miles has taken her 39-year-old husband, a former ZNS soldier, to court for registering all his property into his half-brothers’ names, abandoning their home, and neglecting to provide for her and their five-year-old son. This is in a matter in which Tryness Kumwenda is seeking a divorce from Graham, of Kabwe, to gain her freedom and move on with her life, saying it had been three years since he abandoned her. Kumwenda told the court that she had been living well with her husband until financial problems arose. She lamented that she could not access his salary because his half-brother kept his ATM card and this behaviour was justified as being...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here