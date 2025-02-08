JaeCash, real name Humphrey Kaema, believes his fans are so loyal that he could drop a track of just him coughing and they would still vibe to it. With that level of confidence, the rapper is gearing up to release his third album, Voice Yodula, this February. He says the project is deeply personal, packed with diverse sounds and topics that resonate across all age groups. “In my prime twice,” is how he describes his current momentum, crediting fan support for his continued rise in the industry. Speaking with Diggers Lite, JaeCash revealed that Voice Yodula would likely feature 19 tracks and collaborations with big names like Slap Dee, JC Kalinks, Jemax, and two international artists yet to be unveiled....



