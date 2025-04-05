By now, I bet ‘Keep Going (Kalé)’ has been on repeat on our playlists. Cleo Ice Queen’s latest masterpiece, and let’s be real, she absolutely killed it. From the visuals to her razor sharp delivery, she went all in, and Sakala? Well, he did what he does best, brought that magic only he can. If excellence had a soundtrack, this would be it. So, let’s give them their well deserved flowers because they didn’t just drop a song, they delivered an experience. Released on March 18, 2025, rapper Cleo Ice Queen dropped her latest track, Keep Going (Kalé), an afro-infused hip-hop anthem featuring The Zambezi Griot, James Sakala. The song, which blends soulful melodies with an upbeat vibe, is a...



