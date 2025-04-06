Amos Chanda leaving the Lusaka Magistrates' shortly after he was sentenced to seven months simple imprisonment for obstructing ACC officers - Picture by Taonga Tembo.

FOR the past two Sundays, Edgar Lungu’s former press aide, Amos Chanda, has offered insights into Lungu’s presidency, revealing how the former president often made decisions not based on merit, but on the influence of those he listened to most. Chanda also shared his own role in guiding the country during Lungu’s absence. However, today, Chanda shares a different story – his time in prison. In May, last year, Lusaka Magistrate Irene Wishimanga convicted and sentenced Chanda to 12 months’ imprisonment with hard labour for stealing and burning a court record. That same year, Chanda, his wife Mable, and sister-in-law Ruth Nakaundi received a seven-month sentence for obstructing ACC officers. Having spent several days detained at the Lusaka Central Correctional...