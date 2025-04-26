Known for her uproarious comedy skits as a smart mouthed-drunk clad in torn clothes and a head sock, Saliyah Miyanda, alias Vubwi, has risen to prominence as one of the most exciting female comedians. Yet behind the laughter, only a few know that when her biggest breakthrough came, four years ago at the Annie Kansiime show, where she was tasked with closing a lineup filled with comedy legends, she was overwhelmed by fear and hid under a draped table backstage – terrified. Saliyah says one of the organisers of the Kansiime show noticed she’d been crying and pulled her aside for a pep talk, encouraging her to believe in herself and just enjoy the moment. However, she recalls that the...



