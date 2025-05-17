From working as a bus conductor in Monze to becoming a celebrated musician in Southern Province, and now a diploma holder in General Agriculture with a thriving farm and herd of cattle, Kadas Music Zambia has come a long way. Known for his vibrant fusion of traditional Tonga rhythms with modern sounds, Kadas, whose real name is Nchimunya, is a family man whose music career took off in 2007 with hits like Hekazumini and Ndayeya Kumunzi. He draws inspiration from Ugandan artiste Chameleon, and has released three albums to date. Most recently, Kadas shared the stage with Zambia’s chart-topping artiste Yo Maps during the 125-year anniversary celebrations of Chikuni Catholic Mission, where President Hakainde Hichilema launched a five-year development plan...