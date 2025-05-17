Last weekend, Swililili hitmaker and queen diva Mampi set the stage on fire, sending patrons into a frenzy with her seductive waist-wining and commanding stage presence. Saturday night at Bo’jangles in Ndola was nothing short of exhilarating, with the venue packed to capacity. Patrons crowded around the stage, their phones held high to capture every sweeping moment. The atmosphere was electric as some sang along to every lyric, while others couldn’t help but dance to the infectious beats and rhythms. When the ‘Walilowelela’ hitmaker hit the stage, all eyes were on her as she donned a stunning black two-piece, a daring crop top and skirt with rope-like detailing that effortlessly flowed with every twist and turn of her waist. Her...