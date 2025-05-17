If you’ve been on the streets of Facebook lately, you’ve likely seen legendary songbird Alice Chuma breathing new life into timeless Zambian classics. She’s on a 10-week journey honoring female musical icons, and so far, she’s wowed fans with Mumba by Maureen Lilanda, Nshaupwa Bwino by Linda Nyirongo, and Mwebalume Bandi by Violet Kafula. Her renditions echo one truth, old is, indeed, gold. While many are raving about her voice and the nostalgia she evokes, others are asking why she’s been “quiet” musically. But Chuma says she gets this question a lot and insists she never went quiet. In fact, she says she’s been performing live every week for the past 12 years. It’s just that most Zambians don’t follow...