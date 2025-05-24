WITH 24 years in the game, 10 albums, and his first song dating back to 1999, artiste Danny Kaya says that once you’ve been in the industry for 20 years, there’s not much need to release new music. He explains that since music and genres are constantly changing, it’s better to preserve the legacy you’ve built and continue working with it, as that helps maintain your relevance. “You don’t want to start experimenting just to get new fans who are basically my children’s age,” he says. “You have fans who understand you and love you.” And on why his music, like Yakumbuyo, Fluffie and Joni, sounds sexual, Danny explains that it’s a path he took to understand life, as everything...