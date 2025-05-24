HE has written songs like Balekuzembeleka, Chichetekelo, and Nkafikilisha by JK. He also penned Opala Amama for MC Wambwino and Ndelolela for Kelvin Mwesa, along with tracks for Nasty D, Red Linso, and a host of other artistes, some of whose names escape him now. Mutale Kaluya, alias Louie X, attributes this success to the collaborative and experimental environment he worked in from early on. Having started his musical journey at a young age, he says coming up with lyrics eventually became second nature to him. He explains that his songwriting goes beyond lyrics, as he also creates the melody, structure, and overall direction of each song, delivering a complete product that only needs backing music. This is what made...