BARNABAS Shepherd Kapolyo, better known as Maza, has truly made laughter his business. His comedy, built around playing a funny witch doctor, has not only won over audiences but has become his biggest crowd-puller. Maza says ever since he started playing this role, new doors have opened, bringing him more gigs than any of his other acts. While this might be the case, Maza says he doesn’t encourage witchcraft, which is why he creates skits where witchcraft always fails, in order to guide people towards God. He explains that the witch doctor character wasn’t something he planned from the start. It just came about as he tried out different roles to keep his performances fresh. His stage name, Maza, also...