AFTER a successful recovery from alcohol and substance abuse, Zambian hip-hop sensation Musonda Chishimba, famously known as Muzo aka Alphonso, has announced a surprising career change. Following several months at the Great North Road Academy Rehabilitation Centre in Lusaka, he has decided to step away from music and plans to pursue a diploma or degree in education. Last Tuesday, news broke that Muzo had finally been discharged from rehab. We spoke to Dr Rozious Siatwambo, the head of the rehabilitation centre, who shared some bittersweet news regarding Muzo’s next steps. Dr Siatwambo revealed that Muzo has decided to step back from music and pursue a different path in teaching. He explained that this decision was made with the full support...