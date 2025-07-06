“I like dancing!” These aren’t exactly the words you’d expect from Lawyer Linda Kasonde, renowned for her outspoken views on democracy, the Constitution and governance. But away from the serious public debates, Linda reveals a more playful side. She says she enjoys dancing, though mainly in her kitchen now, as a way to unwind from her demanding work. She recalls her university days when she often went out and didn’t mind clubbing. Despite being a public figure, she describes herself as an introvert who finds peace in quiet moments, whether she’s lost in a book or immersed in a podcast. And while she loves spending time in the kitchen, she admits her cooking tends to be a little ‘boring’. Her...